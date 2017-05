05/18/17 – 5:47 P.M.

Hydrant Flushing in Findlay will continue tomorrow. The Water Distribution Department reports that they will flush hydrants from Bright Road East to County road 237 and from the Blanchard River north to Tiffin Avenue. The work will also be done from McManness Avenue east to County Road 236 north to Fostoria Avenue.

If You have any questions, contact the Water Distribution Department at 419-424-7192 option 3.