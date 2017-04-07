Hyundai, Kia recall 1.2M vehicles in US over engine issue

Hyundai(WASHINGTON) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling approximately 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. over an issue with the engines that may cause them to seize, increasing the risk of a crash.

Notices from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show that the vehicles affected include Kia’s 2011-2014 Optima, 2012-2014 Sorento and 2011-2013 Sportage; and Hyundai’s 2013-2014 Sonata and Santa Fe Sport.

Both notices say that “machining errors during the engine manufacturing process may cause premature bearing wear within the engine,” which “may result in the engine seizing, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Overall, NHTSA says Kia is recalling 618,160 vehicles, while Hyundai is recalling 572,000.

Hyundai’s recall is scheduled to begin on May 19, while Kia’s is slated for May 25. Affected owners will be notified by the automakers and will be able to get their vehicles fixed free of charge.

