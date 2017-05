05/09/17 – 3:23 P.M.

One of the I-75 projects through Hancock County is building a new bridge over the Blanchard River. ODOT’s Kirk Slusher said that they will make the bridge longer.

He said that they did this to improve the flow of the river.

Slusher said that they have sent their plans to Stantec Engineering. Stantec is handling flood mitigation research for the county