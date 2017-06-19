I-75 Exit Ramp Closes For Widening Project Today

6/19/17 – 5:24 A.M.

A major closure for the I-75 widening project in Findlay starts today. ODOT says crews will close the exit ramp from northbound I-75 to U.S. 68 and State Route 15 for around three years. The agency is detouring traffic north to State Route 12 and then south down the interstate back to the U.S 68 / Route 15 interchange.

In the meantime night work continues in the construction area to place temporary pavement along the interstate for future traffic shifts. Crews are also setting a new concrete barrier in the northbound direction. Once that’s in place you’ll notice more daytime work.