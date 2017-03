03/10/17 – 4:55 P.M.

I-75 will be down to one northbound lane at U.S. 30 on Monday. ODOT reports that the interstate will be restricted during a cleanup of a diesel spill. The restriction will be in place between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. near Beaverdam. The work is expected to take just one day.

You can call 419-999-6803 if you have any questions.