I-75 Widening Resumes Today

3/20/17 – 5:01 A.M.

Orange barrels start appearing on I-75 in our area again this week. ODOT says reconstruction and widening work resumes today. Crews will reduce both directions of the interstate from three lanes down to two between Hancock County Road 99 and Oil Center Road in Wood County. ODOT is installing temporary pavement markers to prepare for a traffic pattern change. Workers could reduce this stretch of the interstate to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night.

The widening of I-75 in Findlay starts late next week or early the following week. Crews will reduce both lanes of the interstate to one lane from the area near the Blanchard River to County Road 99 between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night. ODOT is installing temporary pavement to prepare for future shifts in traffic patterns.