I-75 Work In Hancock County Scheduled To Begin This Month

03/08/17 – 1:08 P.M.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week on I-75 projects in Hancock County. The meeting will be in the main ballroom of the Hilton Garden Inn in Findlay. A presentation will start at 5:30 p.m. with time for questions afterward.

Work is expected to start on March 20th. The project will reconstruct pavement on I-75 and add a third lane of travel in both southbound and northbound directions. They will also reconstruct the interchange between U.S 68/state route 15 and I-75.