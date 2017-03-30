‘I don’t blame him,’ alleged getaway driver says of resident in teen burglars’ killing

iStock/Thinkstock(BROKEN ARROW, Okla.) — The alleged getaway driver in a botched Oklahoma home invasion that left three teen burglary suspects dead spoke out to ABC News on Thursday in a jailhouse interview, saying the resident who shot them “did what, you know, by law he could do to protect his home.”

Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree felony murder, three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary in the fatal shooting of three teen burglary suspects by a resident in Broken Arrow, near Tulsa.

“I know what we did was stupid and wrong,” she told ABC News. “I don’t blame him. … I understand why he did what he did. I mean, I do to an extent.”

Authorities released the names and ages of the teens who were killed by the homeowner’s son, Zachary Peters, 23, who was armed at the time with an AR-15 rifle: Maxwell Cook, 19; Jacob Redfearn, 17; and Jaycob Woodruff, 16.

Peters’ actions are being investigated as possible self-defense under the state’s “stand your ground” law, authorities said.

She told ABC News that they decided on the crime together but that she chose the home. Rodriguez surmised that Peters had money and then selected his home to “hit a lick,” or gain a lot of money quickly, police said.

According to Jack Thorp of the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office, she and the deceased suspects robbed a spare apartment at Peters’ home that day, she told investigators. According to documents, they then returned to allegedly break into the main house.

Police said Rodriguez, who has not retained a lawyer, told them that she had no personal connection to Peters, who encountered the suspects in the house and shot them before calling 911.

In a 911 recording released Wednesday, Peters can be heard telling the operator that the alleged burglars were shot in the upper body and that he can hear one of the alleged burglars still talking.

“I’m barricaded in my bedroom,” he says. “I am still armed in the southeast corner of my house.”

Ethan Ellison, a friend of Rodriguez’s and the three teenagers, told ABC News that they spoke right after the trio was shot.

“She called me right after it was done. She called me and she was freaking out. And then she told me that the three boys got shot. … I was like, ‘What? What are you talking about? What do you mean?'” he said.

“She said that they thought that the house was empty. … All she knows, is she heard over 12 gun shots so she freaked out and left,” Ellison said.

