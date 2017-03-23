“I felt a really long way from home”: James Corden mourns victims of London terror attack

Art Streiber/CBS(NEW YORK) — Last night, the British host of The Late Late Show with James Corden paid a heartfelt tribute to those who were murdered in the Wednesday’s London terror attack.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, perpetrated by a British-born suspect who was shot dead after killing three, including a police officer, in the British capital.

Speaking on Wednesday night, Corden said, “I know a lot of people from Britain watch this show, as a lot of people from Britain work on this show, and of course, our thoughts go out to everyone who’s been affected by this.”

“Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home,” Corden noted, adding, “When something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

The funnyman added that the “proud” residents of the “diverse” city wouldn’t be divided by the attack.

“All something like this does,” he says, “is bring them closer together as one.”

