U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Ian M. Mundy graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Mundy is the son of Toni L. Wilson of Shelby, Ohio, and Danny K. Mundy of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and brother of Jenna E. Mundy of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. He is a 2015 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, Upper Sandusky, Ohio.