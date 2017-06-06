Ice Cube to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame this month

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ice Cube will soon receive his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The superstar will be honored in the category of Recording by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. While Cube is now a sought-after director, producer and actor, he first found fame as a member of the groundbreaking West Coast rap group N.W.A., and then as a critically-acclaimed solo artist in his own right.

The ceremony takes place Monday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET. in front of the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, California. Fans can watch the event via livestream on walkoffame.com.

This Friday, Ice Cube will appear on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. It’ll be interesting to see what his comments will be regarding Maher’s use of the “N-word” last week on his show, for which he eventually apologized.

