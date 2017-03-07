Impact of Zika virus more severe for Canadian travelers

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new study reveals that Canadian travelers who were impacted by the Zika virus suffered “more severe” complications from the illness than expected according to BBC News.

Researchers studied 1,118 patients who sought treatment at seven travel clinics across Canada over the past years when returning from regions affected by the virus.

The Canadian Medical Association Journal published the findings. While doctors concede the study is limited, it is supposed to highlight the importance of preventing the disease from spreading.

Of the 41 patients diagnosed with Zika, ten percent suffered severe complications according to BBC News.

The most common symptoms patients suffered were getting a rash, fever, muscle and joint pain, and headaches. According to BBC News, three pregnant women were examined, and two of them developed infections that affected their babies.

BBC News adds that most Zika cases were likely transmitted through mosquitos.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.