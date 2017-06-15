Improvements To Blanchard River In Findlay Move Forward

6/15/17 – 11:06 A.M.

Upgrades to the Blanchard River in Findlay moved another step forward Thursday. The Hancock County Commissioners approved a $650,000 payment to the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District to pay Stantec Engineering for design work. Project manager Steve Wilson says the design covers three areas…

Audio:Steve Wilson

Wilson says he hopes Stantec finishes the design for the bench widening and changes to riffle structures by early 2018. He adds construction could start next year. Wilson says the railroad bridge changes will take a little longer.