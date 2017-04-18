In business dealings, Donald Trump has ignored ‘Buy American’ ethos

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order to tighten requirements that federal agencies “Buy American” on Tuesday, but it’s a concept that Donald Trump regularly ignored as a businessman.

The executive order, signed before cheering crowds at a rally at Snap-On Tools in Kenosha, Wisconsin, mandates that the government “fully monitor, uphold and enforce” laws requiring federal agencies to favor American-made goods and services.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure more products are stamped with those wonderful words, ‘Made in the USA,'” Trump declared.

During a December visit to the recently opened Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., however, ABC News found several foreign-made items from at least six foreign countries scattered throughout a fourth-floor “King Deluxe” suite, contrary to the spirit of Trump’s latest push toward economic nationalism.

In the marble and gold bathroom, the fixtures were made by Kohler, an American company based in Wisconsin, but there was soap made in Canada, towels made in India and bathrobes made in China. Several additional products in the suite arrived in the United States via Europe, specifically Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

When reached for comment by phone, Patricia Tang, director of marketing for the hotel, offered only a brief comment before abruptly hanging up.

“Nothing has changed,” she said. “We have nothing to do with the [Trump] administration.”

As he laid the foundation for his presidential run, Trump tried to laugh off the fact that so many of his branded products were not made in America. In an appearance on the Late Show in 2012, David Letterman pointed out that even as Trump was railing against U.S. companies outsourcing manufacturing overseas, Trump’s own line of dress shirts were being produced in Bangladesh.

“Well, that’s good,” Trump replied. “We employ people in Bangladesh.”

Even several years later, in the heat of the campaign, it became clear that the Trump Organization’s policies on overseas production had not changed. In an interview with ABC News’ David Muir, then-candidate Trump confirmed that he sold Trump-branded products manufactured in China, Mexico, Turkey and Slovenia.

“It’s true,” Trump said. “And you know why? Because they devalue their currency and they make it impossible for companies to compete.”

First-daughter and official White House adviser Ivanka Trump has also reportedly profited from overseas manufacturing. Ivanka says she is no longer involved in her company’s business strategy, but last week, as she sat next to the Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, the Chinese government granted her company three new trademarks, raising questions from ethics experts concerned about potential conflicts of interest.

When reached for comment, Ivanka’s lawyer Jamie Gorelick dismissed any suggestions of impropriety.

“Since she resigned her position, Ivanka has had no involvement with trademark applications submitted by the business,” Gorelick said. “The federal ethics rules do not require you to recuse from any matter concerning a foreign country just because a business that you have an ownership interest in has a trademark application pending there. Ivanka will recuse from particular matters where she has a conflict of interest or where the White House Counsel determines her participation would present appearance or impartiality concerns.”

Abigail Klem, President of Ivanka Trump, told ABC News that those filings were merely a routine part of protecting the company’s overseas business.

“The brand has filed, updated, and rigorously protected its international trademarks over the past several years in the normal course of business, especially in regions where trademark infringement is rampant,” said Klem. “We have recently seen a surge in trademark filings by unrelated third parties trying to capitalize on the name and it is our responsibility to diligently protect our trademark.”

