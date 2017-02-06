Income Survey Needed To Get Grant Money For Pandora Water Tower

2/6/17 – 5:31 A.M.

Pandora officials are preparing to submit for grant money to build a new water tower. The Putnam County Sentinel says that means village residents will need to fill out an income survey in the future. If the community’s low to moderate income level is above 50 percent of the population, then the village can qualify for government grants.

The 2010 national census showed the low to moderate income level in Pandora was around 41 percent.

Michelle Hister with Poggemeyer Design says they’ll send out two mailings and then go door-to-door to collect information. She adds survey information is confidential.

The estimated cost to build a new water tower is more than $862,000.

