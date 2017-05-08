Independents File For Carey Races

5/8/17 – 7:34 A.M.

Three independent candidates registered to run for office in Carey before last week’s deadline. The Courier reports current mayor Jennifer Rathburn is running as an independent for the position in November. Republican Robert Maison and Democrat John Green will challenge Rathburn.

There are five candidates for four council seats in the village. Independents Dario Troiano and Anthony Fletcher filed before the May 1 deadline. The race also includes Democrat Chase Fletcher and Republicans Robert Styer Jr. and James Knox.

