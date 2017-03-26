Indiana hires Archie Miller as men’s basketball team’s next head coach

Eddie Perlas/ESPN Images(BLOOMINGTON, Indiana) — The Indiana Hoosiers have hired Archie Miller to become the next head coach of their men’s basketball team according to an ESPN report.

Miller will leave the University of Dayton, where he served as head coach for the past six years. He brought the Flyers to the NCAA Tournament in each of his final four seasons with the school, leading the program to a surprise Elite Eight appearance in 2014.

ESPN reports Miller agreed to a seven-year deal worth $3.5 million annually.

Miller released a statement on Saturday, saying:



“I am honored to be the head coach at Indiana University. IU is one of the greatest basketball programs and academic institutions in the country, and I cannot wait to get started. With peerless fan support, outstanding facilities and tradition, a beautiful campus, and located in one of the most fertile recruiting areas in the country, IU is a dream destination for me and my family.”

Miller replaces Tom Crean, who the Hoosiers dismissed on March 16 after nine seasons.

Dayton says it is already searching for Miller’s replacement.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.