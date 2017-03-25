Infant and toddler found stabbed to death in North Carolina; father arrested

artolympic/iStock/Thinkstock(FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.) — A toddler and an infant who were reported missing and endangered in North Carolina have been found stabbed to death, authorities said.

Serenity Freeman, 2, and her 4-day old baby sister Genesis Freeman went missing in Fayetteville on Friday.

On Saturday morning, detectives located the bodies of the two girls in the Raeford area in the woods about 200 yards from the road. The children had been stabbed multiple times, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The children were at the center of a domestic-related incident between their father, Tillman Freeman, and his wife, who was at the hospital at the time the young girls are believed to have gone missing, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Before the girls were found, Freeman was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of child endangerment on Friday, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said he refused to provide any information on the whereabouts of his children.

We continue to look for the children & ask that anyone with info call 911, Detectives at 910-322-4101, or #Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS pic.twitter.com/wF2RwVRf3W — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 25, 2017

After the girls were found, authorities said Tillman was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.