Informational Meeting Goes Over Flood Mitigation Projects

05/24/17 – 8:57 P.M.

Stantec and the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District held a meeting about the proposed flood mitigation efforts. Project Manager Steve Wilson said that the improvements to the Blanchard River are similar to proposed plans from 1990.

Steve Wilson

Wilson said that he hopes to get to work soon.

Steve Wilson

If approved he said he hopes to have the project done by the end of 2018. The improvements could affect 2 private properties. One is a storage lot for Findlay Cartage. The other is 2 railroad lots by the Norfolk Southern bridge.

The conservancy court did not make a ruling on the dry storage basins so no action has been taken on them.