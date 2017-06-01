Injuries reported in milling plant explosion in Wisconsin

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Multiple people were injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a corn milling plant in Wisconsin late Wednesday evening, emergency officials said.

More than three medical evacuation flights were sent to the scene at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, Wisconsin, just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities.

There was no word on exactly many people were injured, but there were multiple burn injuries reported, authorities said. Officials said there were “several employees” in the facility at the time of the explosion.

The plant has multiple levels, and part of a mill complex collapsed as a result of the explosion.

Several emergency agencies, including the Salvation Army, Red Cross, Medevac Helicopters and multiple local fire departments, responded to the scene.

The mill, which produces corn and ethanol to people around the world, operates around the clock.

Didion has about 175 employees and operates four locations across Wisconsin, according to the company. Cambria is located 35 miles away from Madison.

