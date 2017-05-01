Injury Crash On Bright Road Sends Vanlue Man To THe Hospital

05/01/17 – 6:08 P.M.

A crash on Bright Road in Findlay injured a Vanlue man Monday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. after a bus stopped at the railroad crossing.

64-year-old David Nye of Vanlue failed to stop and hit the back of a minivan driven by 33-year-old Alicia Cook of Bloomdale. Cook rear-ended another vehicle driven by 75-year-old Rosemarie Fenton of Mount Blanchard.

Hanco EMS took Nye to Blanchard Valley Hospital with a fractured sternum. Police cited him for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.