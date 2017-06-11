Inside Lara Trump’s NYC baby shower

Tom Williams/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Ivanka Trump returned to New York City Saturday to attend a baby shower for sister-in-law Lara Trump, who announced in March that she and husband Eric Trump are expecting their first child, a son.

Aside from Ivanka and Eric, others who attended the soiree at Altesi Ristorante on Manhattan’s Upper East Side included Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa Trump; Ivana Trump, mother to Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka; White House liason and “The Apprentice” alum Omarosa Manigault; former President Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson; Fox News host Jeanine Pirro; and Lynne Patton, senior adviser and director of public liaison with the Trump administration.

Patton tweeted, “Amazing day with amazing friends in honor of an even more amazing reason! Congrats @LaraLeaTrump @EricTrump! #BabyBoyTrump #LaraAndEric.”

“#TrumpTrain please join me in congratulating my dear friends @LaraLeaTrump and @EricTrump! #BabyBoyOnTheWay,” tweeted Omarosa, who posted for photos with Eric and Lara.

YouTube personalities Diamond and Silk, also vocal supporters of the president, tweeted, “Had a fun time at the baby shower. Love y’all.”

