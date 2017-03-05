Inside Ne-Yo’s $1.9 million California home

by In

Found on Trulia(SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.) — Ne-Yo recently purchased a new home big enough to fit his growing family.

The R&B singer welcomed his first child, a boy named Shaffer, with wife Crystal Renay last March. Renay has two other children, Mason, 5, and Madilyn, 6, from a previous marriage.

Ne-Yo, whose birth name is Shaffer Smith, just purchased a $1.9 million home in Sherman Oaks, California, according to online real estate tracker Trulia.

The Cape Cod-style home, built last year, features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The 4,310-square-foot home features a glass wine cellar, a gourmet kitchen with Carrara marble countertops, and a breakfast nook.

The master bedroom also features a fireplace, a massive custom walk-in closet and an outdoor balcony.

There is also a freestanding bathtub and separate shower in the master bedroom. Talk about perks!

There’s also plenty of entertaining space for the singer, including a backyard with a swimming pool, spa and three miniature waterfalls.

