Inside Satu’li Canteen, Walt Disney World’s newest restaurant

ABCNews.com(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Satu’li Canteen at Disney’s Pandora: The World of Avatar is a quick-service restaurant, but don’t expect typical theme park fast food here.

With a focus on healthy options and a nod to its “Avatar”-inspired surroundings, the main dish at the newest dining option at Walt Disney World Resort is based on bowls. Pick your base, pick your protein, pick your sauce. In all, there are 48 combinations, according to Chef Richard Meacham, who took ABC News on a culinary tour of the new establishment.

“There’s been very positive comments about the food from guests,” Meacham told ABC News, “especially the vegetarian guests. They feel they can order off the menu without feeling like they were specially accommodated because there’s such an array to choose from.”

Among those options: tofu as a protein option in the bowls, quinoa and curry vegetable pods.

There’s a kids menu too, including a gussied-up hot dog and a cheese quesadilla.

But one of the stars at Satu’li Canteen is the dessert: A blueberry cream cheese mousse meant to resemble a Na’vi is a vision as well as delicious.

Located inside a former RDA mess hall and now a “peaceful dining facility adorned with Na’vi art and cultural items,” according to the Disney Parks website, the Satu’li Canteen has a lively atmosphere. The restaurant will soon allow guests to place orders in advance on the My Disney Experience app, a first for the resort.

Pandora: The World of Avatar opens May Saturday.

