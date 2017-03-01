Inside the White House as President Trump prepped his speech before a joint session of Congress

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night has drawn praise from pundits and fans on social media being more presidential than other speeches he has given since taking office.

There was a stark contrast between his congressional address — during which he told Americans that the “time for trivial fighting is over” and asked them to “dream big” — and his inaugural address 40 days earlier — where he said that “American carnage stops right here” and talked about poverty, crimes, gangs and drugs.

A senior White House adviser said that the same roster of advisers who were involved in helping craft the inaugural speech were also involved in this speech. That said, the senior adviser confirmed to ABC News that while many people weighed in, policy adviser and frequent speechwriter Stephen Miller played a major role in the creation of Tuesday night’s speech.

Trump gathered with a key group of longtime advisers — Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, spokeswoman Hope Hicks, senior adviser Jared Kushner, counselor Kellyanne Conway and Miller — in the White House’s map room on Tuesday, hours before the speech, the senior White House adviser told ABC News. They went around the room and offered suggestions to the draft, the adviser said.

White House officials say the change in tone is partly Trump realizing what is possible and understanding what he needs to do in order to get things done.

Just a few hours before the speech, Conway told Fox News that “it’s a beautiful speech that will be delivered from the heart.”

There could also be another untitled adviser who influenced the speech. A number of initiatives that Trump mentioned in his speech — paid family leave, women’s health, and clean air and water — are close to his eldest daughter Ivanka’s heart.

It remains unclear what role she may have played in crafting the speech, however, there were two clear instances on Tuesday where her public presence was notable.

Earlier in the day, she was seen standing directly behind Trump when he signed two bills relating to helping promote women in science and technology fields and another bill relating to female entrepreneurship.

And then during Tuesday’s speech, she was seated directly next to Carryn Owens, the widow of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed during a raid in Yemen in January.

Though Ivanka remains an informal adviser to her father and does not have an official White House role, she has been a regular presence throughout his term at both public events and behind the scenes. She and her husband, Jared, were in the car along with Donald and Melania Trump as they were shuttled to the Capitol, and it appeared that he was reading over some papers — perhaps going through some last-minute speech prep.

