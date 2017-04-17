Instagram adds “collection” feature to app

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Instagram users can now organize the photos they save with the app’s new “collections” feature.

Created as an add-on to its bookmarking tool that was released over the winter, “collections” allows users to organize the posts they save into private groups in their Profile tabs.

It is a similar to a feature on Pinterest, in which users can place photos of travel destinations, recipes, and other items in separate groups, called boards. Unlike Pinterest, however, Instagram collections are private and cannot be seen by other users.

According to a TechCrunch report, Instagram says since it released its bookmarking feature in December, almost half of users have saved at least one post.

The collections feature is now available on iOs an Android devices as part of the Instagram version 10.16 download, which can be accessed through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

