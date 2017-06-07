Intel chiefs won’t say if Trump asked them to intervene in investigations

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Two top intelligence officials refused to comment Wednesday on whether they had been asked by President Trump or the White House to intervene in any ongoing investigation, but said they had not felt pressured to do so.

National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, said they would not discuss the specifics of their conversations with the president.

“I don’t believe it’s appropriate for me to address that in a public session,” Coats said in response to questioning by the committee’s ranking Democratic member Mark Warner, D-Va.

And Rogers testified: “in the three-plus years that I have been director of the national security agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate and to the best of my recollection, during that same period of service, I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so.”

“I understand your answer. I’m disappointed with your answer,” Warner said in response to Rogers, later adding: “I hope you will understand the enormous need for the American public to know.”

Coats told the senators that he “never felt pressured to intervene in any way” in terms of shaping intelligence and intervening in any ongoing investigation.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.