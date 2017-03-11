Intruder scaled fence to enter White House grounds Friday night

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — An intruder scaled a fence to breach White House grounds Friday night.

The individual, later identified as Jonathan Tuan-Anh Tran, 26, of Milpitas, California, scaled the South Grounds fence at the White House at approximately 11:38 p.m., according to the U.S. Secret Service. The intruder, who was carrying a backpack, was arrested by Secret Service officers, who also searched the backpack as a precautionary measure.

The president, who had no public events Friday night, was at the White House at the time.

Tran made his first court appearance in Superior Court of the District of Columbia this afternoon on a charge of entering or remaining in restricted grounds while using or carrying a dangerous weapon. Accordng to prosecutors, Tran was carrying two cans of mace in his backpack.

His court appointed attorney, Gregg Baron, argued for his release until his next court appearance.

The judge ruled Tran was a flight and safety risk, and ordered him held until Monday, when he is scheduled to make make an appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The south and north grounds of the White House complex were then searched by Secret Service officers who found nothing of concern to security operations.

When President Trump was asked about the fence jumper on Saturday, he commended the Secret Service, adding that the person was “troubled.”

“The service did a fantastic job. It was a troubled person. It was very sad,” the president said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was fully briefed on the incident, the statement said.

