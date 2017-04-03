Investigation Continues After Findlay Woman’s Body Found In Lima

4/3/17 – 5:04 A.M.

The investigation continues today after police found the body of a Findlay woman in an alley in Lima Friday afternoon. The Lima Police Department reports officers found 23-year-old Shae Dickerson near the 700 block of Franklin Avenue late last week. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

Investigators say it appeared someone left Dickerson’s body in the alley after she was already dead.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Lima Police Department at (419)227-4444.