Investigation shows Jose Fernandez operated boat in fatal crash

Getty/ Mike Ehrmann(MIAMI) – After an investigation lasting almost six months, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has determined that Jose Fernandez, former Miami Marlins pitcher, was the operator in the fatal speeding boat crash that killed the All-Star and two others in late September of last year.

In public records obtained by ESPN, the Fish and Wildlife Commission confirmed alcohol and drugs were involved and that the 24-year old Fernandez violated multiple boating laws, including Boating Under the Influence Manslaughter, Vessel Homicide and Reckless or Carless Operation of a Vessel.

According to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s toxicology report, Fernandez’s blood alcohol level reached .147 and there was a “noted presence of cocaine.”

In a statement responding to the report, Marlins president David Samson pledged the team’s support for the deceased pitcher.

“No matter what the report has concluded,” Samson said, “nothing will ever diminish Jose’s everlasting positive connection with Miami and the Miami Marlins. Nor can it lessen the love and passion he felt for his family, friends, teammates and all his fans in South Florida and around the world.”

