Investigators confirm “Happy Days” star Erin Moran likely died from cancer

(INDIANA) — In a statement obtained by ABC News, authorities said Happy Days actress Erin Moran likely died from cancer at her Indiana home last month.

The joint statement posted to Facebook on Monday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County Coroner’s Office said autopsy results show that the 56-year-old actress, whose legal name was Erin Moran-Fleischman, had stage 4 cancer.

Although toxicology test results are still pending, the statement added that no illegal narcotics were found at Moran’s home.

The actress was found unresponsive on May 22 in her home in New Salisbury, Indiana, about 20 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

The former child star is best known for playing Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi.

In recent years, she had fallen on hard times — however, her husband insisted she was clean at the time of her death, and battling an aggressive cancer that was diagnosed just last year.

