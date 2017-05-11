Investigators Identify Officer Shot In Tiffin Tuesday

5/11/17 – 5:16 A.M.

The investigation into the shooting of a Seneca County Sheriff’s deputy continues. Authorities released more information about the Tuesday incident yesterday. The Advertiser-Tribue reports Sheriff Bill Eckelberry identified Luke Cantu as the deputy shot by 34-year-old Scott Bloomfield. Eckelberry said the shot hit Cantu in the shoulder. A medical helicopter took him from Tiffin to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Cantu was in stable condition Wednesday.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office tells the newspaper the stabbing incident that happened before the shooting injured 25-year-old Johnny Reino. Life Flight also took him to St. Vincent’s in Toledo. There’s no word on his condition yet.

Ohio BCI continues to investigate the shooting on North Tecumseh Trail. A representative of the agency says investigators confiscated a Remington .270 bolt-action rifle from the scene of the shooting as well as a hunting knife.