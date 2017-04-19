Is Amanda Bynes returning to Nickelodeon?

Getty Images/GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Troubled actress Amanda Bynes could possibly stage a comeback — on the network that launched her career

A source tells the New York Post that producers at Nickelodeon have been “trying to reach” Bynes to toss around ideas for possible show.

Producers at the kids network would like to “work with her again in a positive and healthy way,” says the insider, adding that the 31-year-old actress “has a tremendous amount of talent.”

Bynes was featured on the Nickelodeon kids sketch comedy show All That when she was 10. She later starred in The Amanda Show, which ran from 1999 to 2002.

A Nickelodeon rep didn’t comment, but a source denied the report, telling the newspaper, “We love Amanda, but it’s not true.”

The 31-year-old, who recently completed a second year at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Orange County, California, has reportedly been doing well since being placed on a psychiatric hold in October 2014 after displaying worrisome behavior, including going on a Twitter tirade against her father.

Bynes returned to the public eye in 2015, attending a red carpet in Los Angeles.

