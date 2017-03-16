Is Gwyneth Paltrow planning to tie the knot?

Getty Images/BG004/Bauer-Griffin(LOS ANGELES) — Is Gwyneth Paltrow planning another trip down the aisle?

The 44-year-old actress “plans on marrying” her boyfriend, American Horror Story writer and producer Brad Falchuk, a source tells Us Weekly.

“They speak about marriage all the time and know it’ll happen,” adds the insider, who predicts Falchuk, 46, will propose “soon.”

Gwyneth’s kids, Apple, 12, and Moses, 10 — who she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin — have already given their blessing to the relationship, according to the source, who says they “love him and think he’s the best.”

Even Chris approves, according to the source, who notes that he thinks Brad’s “a good guy.”

Paltrow and Falchuk have been dating since 2014, the same year she and Martin, 40, “consciously uncoupled” after 10 years of marriage.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.