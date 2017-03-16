Is reversing diabetes possible?

Photodisc/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Nearly 30 million Americans suffer from diabetes. But now, there might be some hope for them.

A new, small study found that a combination of medication, nutrition and intense exercise reversed the disease in some patients who’d had it for three years or less — compared to people who went through routine care for diabetes.

Watch the video below to learn more about the findings from ABC News Chief Health and Medical Editor Dr. Richard Besser:

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.