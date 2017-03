by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — At least 30 people have been killed and more than 50 others injured when gunmen wearing white lab coats stormed a military hospital in Kabul Wednesday moring, BBC News reports.

An ISIS affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack on the hospital in Kabul’s heavily guarded diplomatic quarter.

President Ashraf Ghani said the attack “trampled all human values.”

