Israel announces plans for new settlement in the West Bank

iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced Israel will establish a brand new settlement in the heart of the West Bank, prompting criticism from the United Nations and Palestinian leaders, who call it an “illegal” move that undermines the chances for peace.

Palestinian leader Ahmad Majdalani told ABC News it’s “wholly unacceptable” for Israel to establish the new Jewish settlement there — the first of its kind in more than 20 years. He said the Palestinian president will take the issue to U.N. Security Council.

The White House is not condemning the new settlement after trying in vain to get Netanyahu to cancel the project. The Israeli prime minister announced Friday that he will limit settlement building across the West Bank in a show of good will to President Trump.

