Israeli prime minister wishes Muslims ‘Ramadan Kareem’

Getty Images(JERUSALEM) — The leader of the Jewish state sent Ramadan greetings to its Muslim citizens Saturday.

“I wish #Ramadan Kareem to Israel’s Muslim citizens and Muslims around the world, hoping for much needed brotherhood, mutual respect & peace,” tweeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

I wish #Ramadan Kareem to Israel’s Muslim citizens and Muslims around the world, hoping for much needed brotherhood, mutual respect & peace. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 27, 2017

“Ramadan Kareem” means “have a generous Ramadan.”

Netanyahu also tweeted his well wishes in Arabic.

أهنئ مواطني إسرائيل المسلمين والمسلمين عموما بمناسبة حلول شهر #رمضان آملا بتحقيق الأخوة والاحترام المتبادل والسلام. كل عام وأنتم بخير. — بنيامين نتنياهو (@Israelipm_ar) May 27, 2017

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Muslims are expected not to eat or drink during daylight hours, including water and medicine. Faithful people may also avoid smoking and sex.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.