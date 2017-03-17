Israel’s Arrow anti-missile system successful on Syrian missiles

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — BBC News reports Israel intercepted a Syrian surface-to-air (SAM) missile using a long-range ballistic missile defense mechanism called the Arrow system.

Israeli jets raided sites in Syria, and shortly after SAMs were fired at them. Two of the SAMs reportedly landed in Israel after they were shot down, while some debris landed in Jordan according to BBC News.

Israeli military announced that they had attacked sites in Syria before Syria launched missiles at their jets. BBC reports that Syria claims they shot down one of the four planes that attacked, while Israel’s military says none were “compromised.”

Tensions between Syria and Israel have existed since the start of the Syrian war according to BBC News, with supposed Israeli air strikes hitting Syrian sites and Syria firing anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli fighter planes.

