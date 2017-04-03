“It’s a Manns World” — Tamela and David Mann’s new season premiere brings in big audience

Photo Courtesy of Bounce TV(NEW YORK) — The numbers are in, and they’re big. One million viewers watched the third season premiere of gospel singer Tamela Mann and husband David Mann’s new comedy series Mann & Wife, making it Bounce TV’s most-watched original sitcom broadcast in the network’s history.

The half-hour show features Tamela and David as Toni and Daniel Mann, a married couple navigating life within a blended family.

Fellow cast members include Family Matters actress Jo Marie Payton, and Tony Rock.

Tamela and David both starred as memorable characters Cora and Leroy Brown in many of Tyler Perry’s movies and TV series, including Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, and Madea’s Family Reunion.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.