It’s Important To Talk To Teens About Healthy Relationships

02/27/17 – 11:15 A.M.

The CDC reports that 1 in 10 teens say they have experienced domestic abuse or sexual assault in a relationship. Open Arms Executive Director Ashley Ritz says that this stresses the importance of talking to your children.

Ashley Ritz

She said that talking to your kid might be difficult at first but it is vital to keeping them safe. Ritz added that you should talk about what a healthy relationship looks like and how to tell if something is wrong.

You can also look out for other children by speaking up when something is wrong. Ritz said that if you see something wrong you need to speak up.

Ashley Ritz

Ritz said you can go to the parents or a guidance counselor to get the child the help they need.