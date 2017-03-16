Ivana Trump writing memoir about raising kids with Donald

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Ivana Trump, President Donald Trump’s first wife, is writing a memoir that will focus on the couple’s three children, her publisher said Wednesday.

In the book, to be titled Raising Trump, Ivana will offer insight about her own life and share the lessons she taught her children — Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — according to the book’s publisher Simon & Schuster.

According to the publisher’s press release, the book will be a “non-partisan, non-political book about motherhood, strength, and resilience.” It is unlikely that there will be anything critical in the book of President Trump, who Ivana supported during the election.

The Czech-born Ivana was married to President Trump from 1977 to 1992, when their marriage dissolved amid revelations that Trump had an affair with Marla Maples, who later became his second wife.

“Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids,” Ivana said, according to the press release from the publisher. “They are truly amazed when I tell them that there was no magic to their upbringing.”

She added: “I was a tough and loving mother who taught them [her children] the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons.”

According to Ivana, the book will also feature “unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric, and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the ‘first sons and daughter.'”

The memoir is slated to be released on Sept. 12, 2017.

