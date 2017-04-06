Andy Katz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Ivanka Trump met with Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards soon after the inauguration for what the group characterizes as a “cordial and informative meeting.”

“The purpose of the meeting, from Planned Parenthood’s perspective, was to make sure that Ivanka Trump fully understood the important role Planned Parenthood plays in providing health care to millions of people and why it would be a disastrous idea to block people from accessing care at Planned Parenthood,” Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

Even with the positive description of the interaction, the group is making clear that it intends to hold the president’s daughter accountable for her father’s policies on women’s reproductive rights — pointing to Richards’ remarks Wednesday at the Women in the World Summit.

“Anyone who works in this White House is responsible for addressing why women are in the crosshairs of basically every single policy we’ve seen in this administration,” Richards said.

The White House has yet to respond to an ABC News’ inquiry into the meeting.

Since the time of the meeting, the administration has taken steps that Planned Parenthood has decried.

The White House has since proposed preserving federal funding for Planned Parenthood on the condition that the group discontinue providing abortions. That proposal was soundly rejected by the women’s health group in early March.

Richards said at the time that the group “won’t back down in the face of threats or intimidation.”

“The White House proposal that Planned Parenthood stop providing abortion is the same demand opponents of women’s health have been pushing for decades, as a part of their long-standing effort to end women’s access to safe, legal abortion,” Richards said in a March statement. “Planned Parenthood has always stood strong against these attacks on our patients and their ability to access the full range of reproductive health care.”

