Ivanka Trump shares photo of herself baking Purim pastries with son, daughter

Instagram/IvankaTrump(WASHINGTON) — First daughter Ivanka Trump shared a photo Friday of herself and her two eldest children preparing for the Jewish holiday Purim, which begins at sunset on Saturday and lasts until the following evening.

In the photo posted to Instagram, the working mother of three and her daughter Arabella, 5, and son Joseph, 3, are preparing hamantashen, a triangular-shaped pastry eaten during Purim that is typically stuffed with poppy seed, prune or fruit filling. Her other child Theordore, who turns one-year-old on March 27, is not in the photo.

“After-school fun making hamentashen for Purim with Arabella and Joseph,” wrote Trump, whose husband Jared Kushner is a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump.

Purim celebrates the deliverance of the Jewish people from annihilation in the Persian Empire during the 4th century in the wake of a deadly plot by the King’s adviser, Haman, which is foiled by Esther. The story is told in the biblical Book of Esther. During the joyous holiday, children typically dress up in costumes and families often gift each other with baskets of treats.

Ivanka, who is an observant Jew, often posts photos to social media of her family celebrating holidays.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.