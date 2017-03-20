Ivanka Trump to receive White House office, security clearance

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka Trump will receive an office in the West Wing of the White House and a security clearance as she serves, informally, as an adviser to her father, ABC News has confirmed.

Ivanka Trump will not be considered a federal employee and will not draw a salary, but will receive a government-issued communications device, in addition to her office, “to protect government records and any information to which she may have access,” according to senior White House officials and sources close to her. Her clearance will allow her to receive classified information.

The 35-year-old Trump is her father’s second child. She worked as an executive vice president for the Trump Organization and ran an eponymous fashion brand prior to her father’s election in November. During the transition, she resigned from her position with the brand and restructured her participation in the family business.

Officials noted that she will “follow the same ethics restrictions that apply to government employees.”

During the presidential campaign, Ivanka Trump frequently spoke on her father’s behalf, taking special interest in women’s issues. She introduced her father when he accepted the GOP’s nomination for president on the final night of the Republican National Convention in July.

In February, Ivanka Trump’s brand made news when it was promoted by Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway during a television interview from the White House. Ivanka Trump has not commented on the incident and press secretary Sean Spicer reported that Conway was “counseled” on her actions.

Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, already works as a senior adviser to the president. In January, he too said he would not take a salary for his work at the White House.

