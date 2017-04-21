Jail Emergency Declaration Causes Confusion In Seneca County

4/21/17 – 5:25 A.M.

The wording of an agenda item for the Seneca County Commissioners Thursday meeting caused some concern. The Review-Times reports the commissioners voted to declare an emergency at the county jail. The declaration didn’t have anything to do with activity in the jail, rather emergency repairs to the roof.

County administrator Stacey Wilson said the county had to declare the roof repair an emergency measure to skip a lengthy bid process. Recent high winds damaged the roof of the facility.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas suggested being more descriptive with items like this in the future. He said the emergency declaration even caught the sheriff off guard.

