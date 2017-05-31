James Comey could testify before Congress next week, sources say

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Ex-FBI Director James Comey could testify in an open hearing as early as next week before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but a date has not officially been scheduled by the committee and the timing remains fluid, according to sources familiar with the congressional investigation.

The Senate’s main inquiry is the nature of Comey’s encounters with President Donald Trump and whether Comey took contemporaneous notes of their meetings, as reported in the media.

