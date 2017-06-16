James Harrison Not Ready to Retire

NFL via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Linebacker James Harrison isn’t ready to retire for a second time.

The 36-year-old former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who retired for 18 days last year before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, posted an Instagram photo Sunday night showing a half packed suitcase with the caption: “I decided to hold off on retirement, so it’s time to pack up and head to AZ to start my training so I can be ready to play another year!”

Harrison becomes a free agent in a month. In 11 games with the Steelers last season, he had 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

During his eight NFL seasons, Harrison has twice been named a first-team All Pro and has won two Super Bowls with the Steelers.

