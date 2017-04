James R. Brown has been promoted to the rank of master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Brown is currently serving as airlift aircraft maintenance technician with 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. He has served in the military for 30 years.

Brown is the son of Jane H. and Lawrence A. Brown of Elida, Ohio. He is a 1986 graduate of Elida High School, Elida, Ohio.