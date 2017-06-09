Japanese company Softbank buys robot-maker Boston Dynamics

John Phillips/Getty Images(TOKYO) — After buying robot-maker Boston Dynamics from Google’s Alphabet, Japan-based Softbank saw its shares increase to its highest in nearly two decades, according to BBC News.

Known for its robots Atlas and BigDog, Boston Dynamics has struggled to push its inventions to the market and was listed for sale more than a year ago.

Softbank will also be buying robotics group Schaft. Softbank’s shares rose by more than 7 percent in Tokyo, according to BBC News.

The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.